LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Shea

“Shea is serious best friend material!” his adoption page said. “And, holy cow, so smart. He’s been learning all sorts of new things with his foster and volunteer friends, and thrives on engaging his big brain. If you are looking for a calm, cool companion, Shea is your guy. His favorite activities are walks, car rides and learning new things. He’s house trained, crate trained and knows lots of commands.

“He prefers no other dogs or cats, and just loves the company of his adult people. He has a funny, silly, playful side that comes out when he is comfortable and enjoys giving kisses to his friends! If you’d love a loyal companion without a lot of drama, Shea is the perfect candidate for you. Come meet him today!”

