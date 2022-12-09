LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Shea

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Shea is looking for his forever home
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
For $40, a family can adopt Shea — a six-year-old canine with a lot of love to give.
“Shea is serious best friend material!” his adoption page said. “And, holy cow, so smart. He’s been learning all sorts of new things with his foster and volunteer friends, and thrives on engaging his big brain. If you are looking for a calm, cool companion, Shea is your guy. His favorite activities are walks, car rides and learning new things. He’s house trained, crate trained and knows lots of commands.
“He prefers no other dogs or cats, and just loves the company of his adult people. He has a funny, silly, playful side that comes out when he is comfortable and enjoys giving kisses to his friends! If you’d love a loyal companion without a lot of drama, Shea is the perfect candidate for you. Come meet him today!”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
