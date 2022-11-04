LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Rosalie

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Rosalie is looking for her forever home
Rosalie is five years old, weighs 67 pounds and comes with an $85 adoption fee. According to her adoption listing, it’s a small price to pay for the live this canine brings.
“She spent some time in a home where we learned that this lovely lady is housebroken, not destructive, and very calm and relaxed in the home,” Rosalie’s adoption page said. “She’s low to medium energy and happy with a leisurely walk. She has excellent leash skills! She is cuddly and loves belly rubs from the people she knows best. She sometimes takes a minute getting to know new friends, but is so loyal and affectionate to the people she knows well.
“Spend a little time with her and you’ll see, she loves her person! Yes, Rosalie is a true monogamist and would be happiest with just one person to focus all her love upon. She’s a smart cookie too (and SUPER treat-motivated) who’s learned so many tasks already too — like follow, come, touch, and wait. She’d love to learn more in her home!”
