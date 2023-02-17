LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Jax

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Jax is looking for his forever home
Jax is five years old, 60 pounds and looking for his forever home. There has never been a better time to bring a loving canine into your family.
“Jax is a happy boy who is described as ‘a joy to have in my home’ by a temporary foster,” the canine’s adoption listing said. “Jax is up for anything - hanging out with you while you watch TV, going on walks (long or short), playing tug with a toy, solving puzzle toys, going for a car ride - you name it, Jax is ready to be your pal! He’s happy to lay next to you or nearby - he’ll occasionally flop on you like he’s a little lap dog, but most of the time he’s sweetly affectionate and not overbearing or needing constant attention. Jax is well behaved in the home, is house-trained, and will sleep through the night on a little bed of blankets on the floor.”
Click here to start the adoption process.
