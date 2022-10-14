LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Fidget

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Fidget is looking for his forever home
Meet Fidget. At nine years old, this crate trained senior pup comes with a lot of love to give.
“Fidget is a super sweet, senior pup who would be a great companion,” Fidget’s adoption page said. “He’s been a wonderful house guest in previous foster homes and we’ve learned so much about him! He is crate trained and enjoys laying in his crate with a soft blanket while his humans do their own activity nearby.
“He’s playful and enjoys tossing around stuffed animals with a human friend and can’t resist a sniff of every bush he passes during his walks. When playtime is over, he loves to spend his time staring out a window or napping in a sun patch. He loves getting pets and would be a great companion for anyone who doesn’t mind a little snoring!”
There is no adoption fee required to add Fidget to your loving family.
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
