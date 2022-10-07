ajc logo
LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Callum

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
‘Callum will never fail to make you laugh and smile!’

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Callum is looking for his forever home

Callum is four years old and weighs 61 pounds. This house-trained canine has a lot of love to give.

“Callum is a true fetch expert and tennis ball aficionado,” Callum’s adoption listing said. “He will drop the ball right at your feet and politely back up to wait for you to throw it. After playing a few rounds (and after a few zoomies!), Callum is ready to snuggle (and maybe give you a kiss or two!). If you’re not around, Callum is happy to lounge in the sun with his long tongue lolling out to the side.”

To adopt Callum, there is an $85 fee — a small price for a new best friend.

“As a plus, Callum is also house-trained and crate trained!” the listing said. “He’s extremely intelligent and loyal and loves to have jobs to do or puzzles to work through. Treats light up his world, and he is easily motivated by food. Bring on the Pupperonis and playtime and Callum will be your best friend!”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

