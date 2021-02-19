Learn to move in virtual classes by stars of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

This year, the fifth-annual joint effort between Ailey Experience Atlanta and AREA Atlanta, Ailey Experience Destination Dance Atlanta, will be transformed into a three-day virtual event.

“The three-day weekend experience immerses greater Atlanta residents in the spirit of Ailey with classes in Horton, contemporary, and West African techniques, while introducing dancers to the exciting world of choreography, creativity, and fun in a non-competitive environment,” a press release said. “These classes and the preceding panel discussion allow participants to learn the rich history of Ailey’s signature style and how he changed the perception of American modern dance.”