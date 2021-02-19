Learn to move in virtual classes by stars of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

You won’t have to leave your home to learn how to move like the graceful stars of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.
This year, the fifth-annual joint effort between Ailey Experience Atlanta and AREA Atlanta, Ailey Experience Destination Dance Atlanta, will be transformed into a three-day virtual event.
“The three-day weekend experience immerses greater Atlanta residents in the spirit of Ailey with classes in Horton, contemporary, and West African techniques, while introducing dancers to the exciting world of choreography, creativity, and fun in a non-competitive environment,” a press release said. “These classes and the preceding panel discussion allow participants to learn the rich history of Ailey’s signature style and how he changed the perception of American modern dance.”
The first event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Former members of the dance company will inform attendees about the late Alvin Ailey’s contributions to the arts and global community. They’ll also discuss his legacy’s impact. Tracy Inman, co-director of The Ailey School, Lisa Johnson-Willingham, director of Ailey Extension, and Nasha Thomas, national director of AileyCamp are set to appear at the free event.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Company members will instruct students 8 and older on the foundation of dances performed in Ailey’s famous works as well as classic steps in the icon’s repertoire. Single-day packages begin at $20.
That evening, associate artistic director Matthew Rushing will lead a Modern Dance Masterclass. In 75, minutes, Rushing will focus on instructing dancers of all levels the tools to “access a deeper and more articulate way of moving within the modern dance technique.” Prices start at $25 for a single masterclass.
Finally, on Sunday, Feb. 21, Georgia native Christopher Wilson will host a contemporary class for dancers ages 8-12 and those who are 13 and older. The class will help students use freedom of movement as they develop techniques. Single-day packages begin at $20.
That evening, famed Ailey Extension instructor Maguette Camara will teach a West African Masterclass emphasizing understanding accompanying drum rhythms.
Virtual Ailey Experience Atlanta Workshop Schedule
Friday, February 19 - AILEY Experience ATLANTA Virtual Panel 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free
Saturday, February 20 – AILEY Experience ATLANTA Virtual Workshops
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Horton with Jeroboam Bozeman (ages 8 – 12)
3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Ailey Repertory with Courtney Spears (ages 8 – 12)
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Advanced Horton with Yannick Lebrun (13 & older)
4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Ailey Repertory with Belen Pereyra (13 & older)
6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – Masterclass with Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing
Sunday, February 21 – AILEY Experience ATLANTA Virtual Workshops
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Contemporary with Christopher Wilson (ages 8 – 12)
3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Ailey Repertory with Solomon Dumas (ages 8 – 12)
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Advanced Contemporary with Christopher Wilson (13 & older)
4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Ailey Repertory with Solomon Dumas (13 & older)
6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. – West African Masterclass with Maguette Camara
Workshop fees: $30 single day package (two classes), $50 two-day package (four classes), $25 single masterclass, $40 two-day masterclass