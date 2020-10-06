Lawrenceville school ranks as the best public high school in Georgia

School is back in session and if you’re wondering where your teen’s school ranks compared to others in the state, a recent report has ranked the best public schools in the nation. And one Gwinnett County school holds the top spot for Georgia.
24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion company, scoured data from Niche to find the best public schools across the nation.
Niche’s methodology focused on factors including academic performance measures such as standardized test scores, teacher absences and survey results from students and parents. The site provides data on U.S. schools, colleges, neighborhoods and companies.
Locally, Lawrenceville’s Georgia: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology is the best public high school according to 24/7 Wall St. The school’s 1,098 students average a 1370 SAT score — the highest among Georgia’s public schools — and twelfth graders graduate at a rate of 95%.
The math and reading proficiency rates are the highest among any of the state’s best high schools, which are 99% and 95% respectively. Students are admitted through a lottery system and the curriculum is centered on science and math.
This isn’t the first time a STEM charter school has achieved a top ranking. GSMST, which opened in 2007, has been the top-ranked Georgia high school since 2013 by US News Best High Schools. The website also lists the school as No. 1 in Atlanta metro area high schools and No. 1 in Gwinnett County high schools. It’s also in the top 20 in STEM high schools and national rankings.