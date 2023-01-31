Dentist goes viral on TikTok calling out harmful oral habits

Say goodbye to toothpicks

The second thing Jian avoids is toothpicks, which can weaken and injure gums and encourage receding gums. Toothpicks can damage enamel and existing dental work and could even cause infection.

Stop biting your nails

The last — and perhaps the most common — habit Jian calls out is biting one’s nails. Nail biting can cause chips and cracks in teeth, and it can also be a cause for gaps and malocclusions — or misalignment of the bite.