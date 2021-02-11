Lakeside living: 5 cozy lake houses for sale in metro Atlanta

For those who envy “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey’s home, you don’t have to be too jealous for long.
You could have your own version of Lake Bailey if you take a look at the offerings on the market. A lakefront home offers several benefits, too. According to RocketMortgage, you’ll always feel as if you’re on vacation and it’s generally a good investment. However, you should also be aware of the potential downsides, including the expensive insurance and leasing land.
If those are things you’re willing to take on, check out the homes below to find your vacation home, at home.
4751 W Lake Dr SE, Conyers
This waterfront lot features plenty of kitchen counter space and a view of the lake. The main bathroom with a large bay window adds to the getaway feel of the house.
381 Meadow Dr, Alpharetta
Loads of space is offered outdoors at this home in a top school district. Featuring a wood deck and a flat yard backing up to a creek that offers total privacy, this house has been updated and includes four spacious bedrooms.
260 Brandenburgh Cir, Roswell
Not far from downtown Roswell is a fully-renovated farmhouse that won’t remind you of its 1980 build year. A new wrap around deck provides additional light and views of the creek flowing down behind the private wooded property.
620 Valley Hall Dr, Sandy Springs
Rivergate subdivision includes this ranch home with its own private cul-de-sac on 5,252 square feet. All five bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms and the are views of the Chattahoochee River in the backyard.
34 Doranne Ct SE, Smyrna
Who says you have to have a single-family home to get lake views? This privately owned, top-floor condo is a high-end renovation. Privacy abounds since the back faces the woods. There’s also a tennis court and community lake.