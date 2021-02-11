Lakeside living: 5 cozy lake houses for sale in metro Atlanta

This waterfront lot features plenty of kitchen counter space and a view of the lake. The main bathroom with a large bay window adds to the getaway feel of the house.

381 Meadow Dr, Alpharetta

Loads of space is offered outdoors at this home in a top school district. Featuring a wood deck and a flat yard backing up to a creek that offers total privacy, this house has been updated and includes four spacious bedrooms.

260 Brandenburgh Cir, Roswell

Not far from downtown Roswell is a fully-renovated farmhouse that won’t remind you of its 1980 build year. A new wrap around deck provides additional light and views of the creek flowing down behind the private wooded property.

620 Valley Hall Dr, Sandy Springs

Rivergate subdivision includes this ranch home with its own private cul-de-sac on 5,252 square feet. All five bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms and the are views of the Chattahoochee River in the backyard.

34 Doranne Ct SE, Smyrna

Who says you have to have a single-family home to get lake views? This privately owned, top-floor condo is a high-end renovation. Privacy abounds since the back faces the woods. There’s also a tennis court and community lake.