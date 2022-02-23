What does $45.25M buy you in Macon? Everything

The 329-acre estate at 5327 US Highway 41 S was built in 2002 and includes seven bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, and a total living area of 13,500 square feet. Among the rooms in the sprawling home are a dedicated playroom, nanny suite, second kitchen, theater room, gym and rooftop balcony.

With two equally grand facades, and fully integrated Smart House features built to the highest commercial standards, this Georgian architectural wonder is built to impress. From domed rotundas with clerestory windows to fluted Corinthian columns, dentil molding, grand pediment and sweeping balustrades, the property would feel just as at home on HBO’s Succession as it would hosting global dignitaries or black-tie fundraisers.