Kroger teams up with nonprofits to provide food to Atlanta students

Through Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, the grocer is contributing $100,000 to help get meals to students who are returning to school virtually. Its in partnership with the nonprofits, the Dairy Alliance and GENYOUth, which is continuing its Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund this school year.

”It is crucial that our children have access to fresh food, which would not happen without the Atlanta Public Schools meal delivery program. We are excited to be a part of the team that is helping to ensure that fresh meals can be safely stored and delivered to students,” Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division, said in a statement.