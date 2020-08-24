Kroger teams up with nonprofits to provide food to Atlanta students

In Atlanta, Kroger has teamed up with nonprofits to make sure school children are getting proper nutrition.
Through Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, the grocer is contributing $100,000 to help get meals to students who are returning to school virtually. Its in partnership with the nonprofits, the Dairy Alliance and GENYOUth, which is continuing its Emergency School Meal Delivery Fund this school year.
”It is crucial that our children have access to fresh food, which would not happen without the Atlanta Public Schools meal delivery program. We are excited to be a part of the team that is helping to ensure that fresh meals can be safely stored and delivered to students,” Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division, said in a statement.
Kroger’s foundation “supports efforts to create communities free of hunger and waste, improve food security, and bring balanced meals to families in need,” according to the statement.
According to reporting from Patch, the Kroger donation will provide micro-grants to Atlanta Public Schools meal distribution efforts. It will go toward things like insulated cooler bags to help guarantee safe delivery to students across the city, Patch reports.
"In an effort to take care of our families Atlanta Public Schools is extremely grateful and appreciative of the support of GENYOUth, Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, and The Dairy Alliance," said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring in a statement.
“This generous donation will allow a shift from traditional cafeteria meal service to student meal distribution through school bus delivery and curbside pickup. These partnerships help to align with our families’ expectations of available fresh, wholesome foods in the community that are comparable to school meals.”