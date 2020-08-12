Breaking News

Georgia Kroger locations offer savings on supplies for teachers, parents

By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kroger stores in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia are looking to help educators and parents as they shop for back-to-school supplies.

From now until Sept. 9, the stores are offering savings every Wednesday.

The “Extra Credit Wednesdays” offers shoppers 10% off merchandise including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sports equipment and more.

“This is a challenging time for parents and educators. We are constantly looking for ways to help, whether it’s saving on school supplies or meal delivery to students,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement.

“It’s important to show our gratitude for all parents and educators are doing for students in our communities,” Turner said.

The discount can be used in person or via the pick-up app. Shoppers just need to request the discount at check out.

