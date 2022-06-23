Krispy Kreme rolls out original glazed soft serve ice cream to 10 U.S. cities

If you are looking for a sweet way to cool off this summer, Krispy Kreme might just have what you’re looking for. The iconic chain is bringing glazed soft serve ice cream to 10 U.S. cities.
“Krispy Kreme is shaking the world of ice cream to its cone,” the company said on its website. “If you thought our Original Glazed ® doughnuts were incredible, wait until you try our ALL-NEW tasty ice cream treats inspired by your favorite doughnut flavors. Available in select shops now are 7 different shake flavors and 3 different Soft Serve combinations available in cups and hand-made waffle cones!”
It’s a tasty treat that The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert has been dreaming about since 2019.
“Can God make a donut so sweet that even he gets diabetes?” Colbert wisecracked on broadcast. “If you think that I would stoop so low as to talk about this story just to get Krispy Kreme to send me a pint of it, then you know me pretty well.”
The ice cream is now available in two South Carolina, five North Carolina, and three Tennessee locations.
For a full list of the sweet assortments, check out krispykreme.com.
