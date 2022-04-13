‘Jeopardy!’ welcomes second KSU grad this year

“My husband was coming home late from work one night,” said Pence. “He sees two beady little eyes off the side of the road so he pulls over — this dog just jumps in the car.”

“Her name is Potato, and she’s old and stinky,” she added to laughter and applause from the audience.

In the second round of the game, actors Hugh Laurie, Lucy Boyton and Will Poulter made guest appearances on the show, reading off the clues from a category titled “A Christie Mystery.” They were there to promote the Britbox original mini-series “Why don’t they ask Evans.”

Later, in the final round, Pence answered a daily double, moving from third to second place. She answered the Final Jeopardy! question, solidifying her in second place with a score of $12,856.

