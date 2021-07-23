Is cantaloupe juice the next big thing? Yes, if UGA scientists succeed

Explore Why you should be eating more mushrooms

“A nonthermal technology like high-pressure processing offers an alternative to conventional thermal processing to meet consumer demands for convenient, high-quality, natural nutrients and minimally processed products,” Araghi told CAES News.

If successful, the research will expand the market for growers and make nutritious choices more readily available to consumers. Cantaloupe is low in calories and fat while providing 337% of a person’s recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.

If you can’t wait for the juices, head to your local farmers market to pick up a Georgia-grown melon. Here are a couple of things to look for:

When buying whole watermelons, look for a firm, slightly dull rind, that is fully round.

When buying cantaloupes, choose medium-size melons with thick, above surface netting.

The state Agriculture Department suggests a few ways to enjoy your melon:

Chilled and eaten right off the rind

Turn watermelon rind into pickles, muffins or sherbet

Create an attractive party dish by using the watermelon rind as a fruit bowl filled with watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew balls

Juice the watermelon and use the rind as a base for an icy cold fruit punch

Freeze watermelon into cubes or pops for kids of all ages

Quarter cantaloupe and serve just as it is

Chop cantaloupe and include in tossed salads for added flavor and nutrition

Create a mixed fruit salad with strawberries, blueberries, honeydew, grapes and cantaloupe

Top cantaloupe slices with a variety of berries, plain yogurt or whipped cream for a special brunch or dessert

For an after dinner treat, top cantaloupe with ice cream or frozen yogurt

Puree cantaloupe and use as dessert topping or as a cold soup

Slice cantaloupe and serve with cottage cheese or plain yogurt for nutritious lunch

