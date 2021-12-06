Interactive Google doodle celebrates pizza

Why today? It was on this date in 2007 that UNESCO included the “Art of Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’” on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Although pizza the way we know it — dough layered with tomatoes and cheese — was conceived in the 18th century in Naples, Italy, ancient Greeks and Egyptians also cooked a pizza-like flatbread and topped it with olive oil and spices.