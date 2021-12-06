Interactive Google doodle celebrates pizza

Americans eat about 350 slices of pizza each second, according to the National Association of Pizza operators. We consume 100 acres of pizza each day. It’s no wondering Google is celebrating this saucy pie with its own interactive doodle today.
Why today? It was on this date in 2007 that UNESCO included the “Art of Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’” on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Although pizza the way we know it — dough layered with tomatoes and cheese — was conceived in the 18th century in Naples, Italy, ancient Greeks and Egyptians also cooked a pizza-like flatbread and topped it with olive oil and spices.
Google’s pizza puzzle game features a few of the most popular pizza toppings from all over the world and challenges you to slice them based on the type of pizza ordered. Keep a close eye on the requested toppings and number of slices, however, because the more accurate the order, the more stars you earn.
The interactive includes 11 types of pizza, from pepperoni to dessert.
Pepperoni is the most popular topping in the world, but a select few can get a pie with lobster and three kinds of caviar.
The Louis XIII pizza is designed by chef Renato Viola, who comes to your house with another chef and a sommelier to prepare his creation. The dough is proved or 72 hours beforehand, then topped with Australian pink salt from the Murray River, caviar oscietra royal prestige, caviar kaspia oscietra royal classic, beluga caviar kaspia, prawns, lobster and organic buffalo mozzarella. It is served with Remy Martin Cognac Louis XIII.
Don’t expect to find a coupon for this pizza, however. It is currently priced at $9,362.87, or 8,300 euros.
