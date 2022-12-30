Improve your balance by strengthening your ankles

Single-leg balance

Single-leg balance exercises not only work to improve balance, but also ankle, knee and hip mobility. If you want a little ab workout, tighten your core while doing these.

Trace the alphabet

Tracing the alphabet can be done either sitting or lying down. In this video, Dr. Jo uses a foam roller, but you can substitute a rolled up towel.

Heel walks

If you’re prone to falling, you might want to do this exercise next to a wall for support.

Resistance bands

Resistance bands are a physical therapist’s best friend. Using a resistance band will allow you to get great mobility while feeling more in control.

Star balance

This star exercise is fun and challenging. If you want to get the most out of it, try doing it without support. If your balance is a little off grab a chair and place it in front of you.