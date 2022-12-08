Care for achy joints during winter months with these mobility tips

“If you have joint stiffness, that would require a different treatment verses pain, aches and/or soreness. A lot of times, people will say they have pain, but really they are sore and tight.”

Livestrong.com offers great examples — with pictures — for mobility movement exercises that can be done at home, including neck circles and wrist rolls.

Full body movements like cycling, swimming and weight training can also help ease joint pain.

“Keeping your body warm and movement is essential when taking care of your muscles and joints,” said Charton “if you’re experiencing stiffness combat it with simple movements like walking, stretches or even yoga.”

Eating for healthier joints

“Sometimes joint pain and lack of mobility can be helped by what you put in your body,” explained Charton. “Food plays an important part in bodily functions especially when it comes to the joints. For example a great way I treat my joints and body is by taking Omega-3s on days I don’t eat wild caught salmon.”

Here are a few good food options that can help lubricate joints and reduce aching: