X

Free bubble tea at Tin Drum Decatur next weekend

America’s Most PopularAsian Takeout Foods of 2020 .2020 was the year of comfort foodcravings, with millions of people orderingtakeout and delivery meals.Chowbus, a food delivery platformfor authentic Asian cuisine, has revealed themost interesting trends of the year. .It gathered data by analyzingmillions of 2020 orders placed in nearly 30 citiesacross the United States, Canada and Australia.Here are the top 5 most-orderedAsian dishes of 2020.1. Barbecue lamb(Korean).2. Roasted oolong boba milk tea(Taiwanese).3. Mala soup(Sichuan).4. Portuguese egg tart(Cantonese).5. Green milk tea with white pearl(Taiwanese)

Things To Do | 13 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The giveaway is part of the eatery’s Taiwanese Pingxi Lantern Festival celebration

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen is kicking off its version of the annual Taiwanese Pingxi Lantern Festival with a giveaway that’s sure to delight bubble tea fans.

While the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in Taiwan has canceled its bash for 2021, Tin Drum Decatur is kicking it off by treating guests to a free bubble — or boba — tea of their choice.

ExploreSweet Hello Kitty treats coming to Atlantic Station next weekend

But that’s not all. Those who stop by the store at 1565 Church Street next Saturday can also get the chance to win free bubble tea for a year, as long as you’re among the first 25 customers to buy something at the shop. You’ll also get a festive souvenir.

The lucky guests, all of whom will be required to adhere to social distancing, will be able to redeem one free bubble tea a month for 12 months using the rewards app.

“All new premium teas feature an array of Taiwanese Fruit teas, Milk teas, & Slushes with various jelly toppings to choose from. Don’t forget to try our rich brown sugar boba (tapioca),” the Facebook event description read.

Founded in 2003, Tin Drum draws on Steven Chan’s experience with the streets of Hong Kong, where he grew up. Now the CEO, Chan crafted a menu that would appeal to Americans who wanted to taste bold new flavors. The first restaurant opened on Georgia Tech’s campus — a full-circle moment since that’s where Chan studied architecture.

ExploreExplore virtual art for free during Black History Month and beyond

FREE Bubble Tea Day - Taiwan Lantern Fest @ Tin Drum

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen

1565 Church St., Decatur

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.