Tour of Gardens replaces 2021 Inman Park Festival

Mallory Brooks will be one of the artists showcasing her work at the Inman Park Tour of Gardens. Credit: Contributed by the Inman Park Neighborhood Association Credit: Contributed by the Inman Park Neighborhood Association

Traditionally, the festival involved the garden tour as well as concerts, dance performances, arts and crafts booths, food stalls and the colorful and rowdy Inman Park Parade. In keeping with the times — and bypassing the city’s restrictions — the event will still have some of those elements. Instead of musicians performing on a public stage, they will be on the private front porches or lawns of homeowners. Several artists, such as Mallory Brooks and Matt Terrell, will also display their work outside at private residences.

For those who want to stay and listen to the music, they are welcome to sit on the lawns of friendly neighbors and sidewalks. “There are no street closures and no security. We would have to get a city permit to do that,” Burnette says. “We tried to pick houses that had a lot of available space, were near parks or intersections, and where people could stay and enjoy the performances.”

This year, the Inman Park Festival won't be happening, but the Inman Park Tour of Gardens will offer some of the same scenery and entertainment options. Credit: Contributed by the Inman Park Tour of Gardens Credit: Contributed by the Inman Park Tour of Gardens

Local art gallery Whitespace will show Eric Mack’s exhibition “Of Stone and Stem,” “Search and Recovery” by Mark Bradley Shoup and Julia Hill’s “American Niche”. Wristbands are not required but face masks must be worn.

Traditionally, dance has been a part of the festival since 2001, so it was important that it was included this year. Two dance festival regulars, Full Radius Dance and ImmerseATL, will create site-specific works for the weekend. Full Radius will perform on the steps of Lizzie Chapel at 850 Euclid Ave., and ImmerseATL will create a work for Delta Park at Edgewood Avenue and Delta Place. The performances will take place on at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25. The shows, which are free and open to the public, will run about 20 minutes and be the same for all four performances.

There will be no food options other than two food trucks and King of Pops carts, so no city permits were needed; also, in compliance with the regulations, no alcohol will be available.

Eric Mack's mixed media on paper work "RSRFC-5374" is featured at Inman Park's Whitespace Gallery. Courtesy of Whitespace Gallery Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, there will be only 500 tickets per day offered, and, unlike previous years, are only good for the specific date. Attendees must purchase the tickets online and redeem them for a wristband that can be picked up at the Trolley Barn. Masks will be required and there will be volunteers ensuring that proper crowd spacing is maintained. The festival is a fundraiser with the money going to help repair public sidewalks and will includedonations to the area’s public schools, library and theatre groups.

This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival and tour of homes, so that’s why it’s only being called the Inman Park Tour of Gardens.

“We decided to call it a ‘tour of gardens’ rather than a festival and, we’re going to fudge a bit on the year, and call next year’s celebration the 50th anniversary,” Burnette says. “It’ll be big.

“This is a neighborhood that loves to celebrate and when you are told you can’t, well, you miss it even more. We really needed this and needed something to look forward too; we really did,” she says. “Nothing can keep us down.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Inman Park Tour of Gardens. 4-8 p.m. April 23; Noon-4 p.m. April 24-25. $25. The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave. NE. inmanparkfestival.org.