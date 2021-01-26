Free Daffodil Days festival returns to Oakland Cemetery

Each year, thousands of daffodils bloom across the 48 acres of Atlanta’s historic cemetery. From February 20 through March 13 the public can stroll through Oakland’s grounds and learn more about the flower during Daffodil Days.

Although traditionally just a one-day festival, 2021′s event will be held for three weeks. This year the event is free and self-guided. You can download a map starting February 20, and signs throughout the grounds will share a few of the origin stories behind Oakland’s beautiful and historic bulbs.