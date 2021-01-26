Free Daffodil Days festival returns to Oakland Cemetery

Although a symbol of rebirth, daffodils will soon take over Oakland Cemetery. You can be there to trumpet the arrival of spring with them.
Each year, thousands of daffodils bloom across the 48 acres of Atlanta’s historic cemetery. From February 20 through March 13 the public can stroll through Oakland’s grounds and learn more about the flower during Daffodil Days.
Although traditionally just a one-day festival, 2021′s event will be held for three weeks. This year the event is free and self-guided. You can download a map starting February 20, and signs throughout the grounds will share a few of the origin stories behind Oakland’s beautiful and historic bulbs.
Daffodils are also known as Narcissus, named for the beautiful hunter of Greek mythology who fell in love with his own reflection. The can be all yellow, all white, white and yellow, white and red-orange and other variations.
For those not familiar with the cemetery, it is where Margaret Mitchell, Bobby Jones, former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson and other Atlanta notables are buried.
If you can’t make it to the cemetery for the event, you can still shop daffodil and garden-themed merchandise at Oakland’s online Museum Store.