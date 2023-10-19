How to pedal your way through Blue Ridge without a bicycle

You can leisurely pedal a motor-assisted railbike during spring, summer and fall.

The 5.7 miles of track begins and ends at the depot in downtown Blue Ridge and takes you along river and vineyards, and “the tall, swaying Georgia pines,” according to the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway website.

About halfway through your adventure, you can stop your railbike and take photos of the local plant life — and any animal life you might encounter.

Railbikes run March through December, weather permitting, so be sure to dress appropriately. Although you can bring water and other refreshments, there is no alcohol, smoking or vaping allowed on the trip.

Be aware there are no children younger than 4 or anyone under 48 inches tall allowed on the railbikes. Pets are also excluded.

Each trip lasts about 90 minutes and costs $48.75 per person.