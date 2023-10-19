How to pedal your way through Blue Ridge without a bicycle

You can leisurely pedal a motor-assisted railbike during spring, summer and fall
Life
By
0 minutes ago
X

You can jump in your car or on a train, but if you want to get upclose with the Blue Ridge flora while also getting some exercise, consider using a railbike.

You can leisurely pedal a motor-assisted railbike during spring, summer and fall.

Explore5 small towns near Atlanta that offer more than just leaves changing colors

The 5.7 miles of track begins and ends at the depot in downtown Blue Ridge and takes you along river and vineyards, and “the tall, swaying Georgia pines,” according to the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway website.

About halfway through your adventure, you can stop your railbike and take photos of the local plant life — and any animal life you might encounter.

Railbikes run March through December, weather permitting, so be sure to dress appropriately. Although you can bring water and other refreshments, there is no alcohol, smoking or vaping allowed on the trip.

ExploreRide Georgia’s first alpine coaster two hours north of Atlanta

Be aware there are no children younger than 4 or anyone under 48 inches tall allowed on the railbikes. Pets are also excluded.

Each trip lasts about 90 minutes and costs $48.75 per person.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Downtown developer’s buildings listed for foreclosure
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Training center battle tests Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ messaging
4h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’
11h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tyler Perry said the bidding process for BET was ‘disrespectful’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ossoff to hold D.C. hearing into treatment of foster care children
4h ago
The Latest

TikTok: Atlanta oyster restaurant goes viral
17h ago
Genealogy tips to help your research
21h ago
OPINION: Going to the movies? Better pack a lunch
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
13h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top