How to get free Wingstop food Thursday

Wingstop restaurants are adding a protein item to the menu, and you can be one of the first to try it.
In addition to its wings and chicken tenders, you’ll now have the option to get chicken thighs.
There are more than 1,500 Wingstop restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, but Atlanta was chosen to be a test city for the thighs.
There are about 30 Wingstop locations in metro Atlanta.
Even better, you can try them for free this Thursday, Nov. 19. According to a press release from Wingstop, two free thighs — you can choose Spicy Korean or Louisiana Rub — will be added to all wing orders this Thursday during store hours, while supplies last at participating locations.
If you’re ordering online, just add two thighs to your cart and apply the code TRYTHIGHS at checkout.
If you miss out on free food Thursday, you’ll still have a chance to try the new option. They will be available until January.