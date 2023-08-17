How often should you replace your kitchen sponges?

It’s probably more often that you think
Life
By
37 minutes ago
X

If you have a kitchen sponge, there’s a good chance you use it multiple times a day — and for various reasons. From washing dishes to wiping down countertops tables table, sponges come in very handy as a quick picker-upper.

But a kitchen sponge should be replaced more often than you might think. According to a 2019 study, a typical kitchen sponge is dirtier than most toilets. Serving as a petri dish of bacteria, it’s the “most contaminated item in the household.”

Explore4 ways your house might be making you sick

“Kitchens are where new bacteria are regularly introduced, both because of human traffic and food preparation. Sponges, which are often warm, wet, and contain traces of old food, are ideal breeding grounds for those bacteria,” explained Business Insider.

So how often should you replace your kitchen sponge? According to experts, swapping out your sponges once a week is highly recommended.

“In view of the trillions of germs inside a sponge, probably no domestic method will eradicate all of them, and after a few days or maybe even hours, the sponge is recolonized again.” It’s also time to trash your sponge if it starts to give off a sour, mildewy stench,” advised Phillip Delekta, Ph.D., an instructor in microbiology at Michigan State University in East Lansing, in an interview with The Healthy.

ExploreMoms share their messy homes on TikTok to fight ‘mom shaming’

Replacing a sponge that often can be costly though. Consider buying them in bulk to save money.

You can also clean your sponge, though, as explained above, it probably won’t eliminate all the bacteria.

According to TODAY, you should “wash the sponge daily in hot, soapy water and then microwave it wet for two minutes. Alternatively, you can soak the sponge for one minute in a solution of 1/2 teaspoon of concentrated bleach to a quart of warm water, but it’s still a good idea to replace sponges often.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Burt Jones braces for legal fight in Fulton County election probe
6h ago

Credit: NYT

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
8h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event
8h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event
8h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
22h ago
The Latest

Chick-fil-A reveals new fall menu items
45m ago
Dunkin’ introduces new line of boozy brews and iced teas
3h ago
Truist Night Market returns to The Home Depot Backyard September 14
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top