Moms share their messy homes on TikTok to fight ‘mom shaming’

Since the early 1900s, women have historically been responsible for cleaning, cooking and childcare. And while these are all worthy and inspiring jobs, they don’t fit neatly into the airbrushed, just-the-highlights world of social media.

That’s where #NormalizeBeingNormal comes in. The TikTok trend reveals what moms already know: that working, raising kids and looking after a house are a lot of hard work, and the day-to-day reality of life can be pretty messy.