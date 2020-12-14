Homebuyers rejoice: Here are the cheapest Atlanta area suburbs

In No. 1-ranking East Griffin, most residents rent their homes and are afforded a rural feel and plenty of parks. Additionally, the median household income is nearly $16,000 below the national average at $39,340.

At No. 2 was the small town of Jackson, which has a population just short of 5,000. The median rent is nearly $270 below the national average at $680.

In Morrow, which ranked at No. 3, families have access to many parks and restaurants. The city also got an A+ in diversity and has an average household income that’s just under the national average with $54,769.

No. 4, Conley, has a median home value of $63,600 compared to the national average of $184,700. Most people in the sparse suburban area also own their homes.

Rounding out the top five is Temple, which has a median rent of $857 as opposed to the national average of $949. It also has an A grade for working in the town.

See below for the top 10 Atlanta area suburbs with the lowest cost of living and visit Niche’s website for the full 90-city list.

2020 Suburbs with the Lowest Cost of Living in the Atlanta Area