Homebuyers rejoice: Here are the cheapest Atlanta area suburbs

It’s no secret that living in Atlanta isn’t exactly easy on the wallet. However, there are plenty of places in the Atlanta area that can provide a low cost of living relative to income.
Ranking and review website Niche has rounded up the Atlanta area suburbs that offer the lowest cost of living for 2020.
“The Places with the Lowest Cost of Living ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the affordability of an area,” Niche explained in its methodology. “This grade takes into account key factors, including a location’s housing, food, and fuel costs, as well as the median tax rates, in an attempt to measure the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area. Learn where our data comes from.”
Other factors considered were median rent, median home value and ratios for home value to income and rent to income.
The top five Atlanta area suburbs were East Griffin, Jackson, Morrow, Conley, Temple.
In No. 1-ranking East Griffin, most residents rent their homes and are afforded a rural feel and plenty of parks. Additionally, the median household income is nearly $16,000 below the national average at $39,340.
At No. 2 was the small town of Jackson, which has a population just short of 5,000. The median rent is nearly $270 below the national average at $680.
In Morrow, which ranked at No. 3, families have access to many parks and restaurants. The city also got an A+ in diversity and has an average household income that’s just under the national average with $54,769.
No. 4, Conley, has a median home value of $63,600 compared to the national average of $184,700. Most people in the sparse suburban area also own their homes.
Rounding out the top five is Temple, which has a median rent of $857 as opposed to the national average of $949. It also has an A grade for working in the town.
See below for the top 10 Atlanta area suburbs with the lowest cost of living and visit Niche’s website for the full 90-city list.
2020 Suburbs with the Lowest Cost of Living in the Atlanta Area
- East Griffin
- Jackson
- Morrow
- Conley
- Temple
- Forest Park
- Bremen
- Euharlee
- Rockmart
- Nelson