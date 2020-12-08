Planning to move? Ranking names Georgia’s best suburb to live in

With many people spending more time at home, living in a residential area on the outskirts of a larger city provides more space to spread out. A yard to lounge in and access to entertainment without the small living spaces associated with the city are some of the benefits of living in suburbia.

Financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St. developed a weighted index of 11 measures to pinpoint the best suburb in all 50 states. Among the measures were commute time, home size, crime rates and affordability. The site took data on measures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report and the 2020 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.