Here’s where you can donate toys in metro Atlanta this season

Atlanta Winter Guide
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

During a season characterized by giving and receiving, many people look to toy drives to offer items to youth in an effort to bring some holiday cheer.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, toy drives have not slowed down. In fact, many people are continuing to seek out ways to give back.

While office parties aren’t an option for donating this year, there are several places in metro Atlanta where you can donate. Below is a list of a few places where you can drop off a toy in the Atlanta area.

Lift Up Atlanta

Founded in 2011, Lift Up Atlanta’s mission is to give basic necessities to people experiencing homelessness or poverty. This year, the organization is hosting a food and toy drive through Dec. 19.

“We are reaching out to the community to help provide new toys and clothing to children in need and food baskets and household goods to their families,” the nonprofit said of the 2020 Christmas Food and Toy Drive. “Our goal is to provide new toys and clothing to at least 1000 children this year.”

BrightRing pop-up art show and toy drive

A nonprofit focused on helping artists, creatives and craftsmen with enhancing their earning potential, BrightRing was established in 2013. On Dec. 20, the organization will host the Tis The Season pop-up art show and toy drive.

“We will be donating proceeds from the show to the Atlanta Children’s Shelter to distribute to families for Christmas,” the Facebook event description read. “Entry for the event is free if you bring a new toy or you can make a $5 donation.”

Toys for Tots

One of the most popular toy drives, Toys for Tots is hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to distribute toys to families who are unable to afford them. Publix locations are not collecting playthings this year but you can visit the Toys for Tots website for a list of local drop sites.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

The pediatric hospital doesn’t only collect toys during the holidays — you can contribute to giving a toy to a child year-round.

“Your tax-deductible donation made via our online wish list will be used to purchase toys and other needed equipment to help make our patients and families more comfortable, and help continue our commitment to provide a friendly, cheerful, healing environment for our young patients,” the website noted.

Atlanta Dream Center

A Christian-based nonprofit founded in 2003, Atlanta Dream Center is hosting the Christmas Toy Getaway. There, you can purchase a gift for a child who may not have otherwise received one for the holiday. The organization will also host a COVID-19-safe Christmas celebration for families in some of Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods.

“This event deepens relationships with parents and children in the communities where we offer prevention programming like outreach, early learning, and mentorship!” the website read.

