7 last-minute gift options you need right now

The burgeoning YouTuber in your life will appreciate elevating their videos with this ring light and tripod stand. Ring lights have long been a staple among video creators and with the convenience of a phone holder, the new vlogger won’t need any other equipment to complete filming.

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone - $35.99

Let the loved one who lives to sing be the star of their own show with this 4-in-1 karaoke tool. Featuring a song recorder, microphone, Bluetooth and LED lights, the person who receives this gift can host an entire concert on their own.

Whiskey Stones and Whiskey Glass Gift Boxed Set - $38.99

Ideal for any whiskey-lover you know, this gift set has everything included. All you or the recipient has to do is add the whiskey. Be aware, though, that if this is a Christmas gift, it may arrive after the holiday.

Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices - $49.99

As many people stay home this season, they’ll likely have their eyes glued to their devices. Why not help a family out by gifting them with a charging station. Now, there’ll be no need for borrowing plugs and chargers, since cables will be available for a variety of devices. Plus, it charges quickly.

Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket - $59.90

Super soft and versatile, this weighted blanket has rave reviews from people who claim it has helped with their anxiety. If you’re new to weighted blankets, opt for 7% of body weight to provide the gentle feeling of being hugged.

Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter for Kids - $169.99

This scooter for children ages 8 and older can provide up to 40 minutes of continuous use. The blue LED lights shine every time the throttle is twisted, too.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.