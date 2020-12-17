7 last-minute gift options you need right now

Perhaps you waited until after Thanksgiving to start your holiday gift shopping. Or you intended to begin once Dec. 1 rolled around. But with the season in full swing, it’s time to get serious about buying gifts.
Despite waiting until the last minute to make your purchases, you don’t have to settle for gift cards or random drug store knickknacks. Amazon’s holiday gift guide is filled with items that will keep your loved ones satisfied. Plus, they’ll have no idea that you didn’t have a perfectly thought-out gifting plan.
Give the gift of family fun this season with this collection of over 50 card games. Play games you love and introduce some new ones, each with varying levels of difficulty.
10″ LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder - $28.99
The burgeoning YouTuber in your life will appreciate elevating their videos with this ring light and tripod stand. Ring lights have long been a staple among video creators and with the convenience of a phone holder, the new vlogger won’t need any other equipment to complete filming.
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone - $35.99
Let the loved one who lives to sing be the star of their own show with this 4-in-1 karaoke tool. Featuring a song recorder, microphone, Bluetooth and LED lights, the person who receives this gift can host an entire concert on their own.
Whiskey Stones and Whiskey Glass Gift Boxed Set - $38.99
Ideal for any whiskey-lover you know, this gift set has everything included. All you or the recipient has to do is add the whiskey. Be aware, though, that if this is a Christmas gift, it may arrive after the holiday.
Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices - $49.99
As many people stay home this season, they’ll likely have their eyes glued to their devices. Why not help a family out by gifting them with a charging station. Now, there’ll be no need for borrowing plugs and chargers, since cables will be available for a variety of devices. Plus, it charges quickly.
Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket - $59.90
Super soft and versatile, this weighted blanket has rave reviews from people who claim it has helped with their anxiety. If you’re new to weighted blankets, opt for 7% of body weight to provide the gentle feeling of being hugged.
Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter for Kids - $169.99
This scooter for children ages 8 and older can provide up to 40 minutes of continuous use. The blue LED lights shine every time the throttle is twisted, too.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.