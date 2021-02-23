Here’s how you can skip the ticketing line at World of Coca-Cola

“With admission to the World of Coca-Cola, you can explore the history, memorabilia, and advertisements behind the world’s most famous soft drink,” the description read. “The World of Coca-Cola is located beside the Georgia Aquarium at Pemberton Place in downtown Atlanta. Sample more than 100 different beverages, see how the drink is bottled and try to recreate the top-secret formula. Who knew there was so much to learn about Coca-Cola? The World of Coca-Cola is the only place where you can experience the fascinating story of the world’s best-known beverage brand in a dynamic, multimedia attraction.”

Originally opened in 1990 at Underground Atlanta, the current iteration of the attraction opened at Pemberton Place in 2007. Since then, it has welcomed more than 24 million guests who have visited the 3-D theater, experienced scent discovery and met and snapped a photo with the beloved Coca-Cola polar bear.