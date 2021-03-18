‘Dirty Dozen’ 2021 reveals top produce you need to watch out for

Despite the findings of the list, experts say it shouldn’t affect grocery store trips.

“This list should have no impact on your shopping habits,” Tamika Sims, senior director of food technology at the International Food Information Council told USAToday. The organization Sims is part of is a nonprofit backed by food, beverage and agricultural industries.

Sims also noted that organic and nonorganic foods are not regulated more than the other, adding that organizations including the USDA and Food and Drug Administration “work conservatively to make sure all these fruits and vegetables are safe for consumption.”

Grocery shoppers who still feel concerned about the Dirty Dozen list can also elect to purchase frozen foods, Sims said. According to the American Council on Exercise, these versions are “just as good as the fresh” options.

Still, the EWG also released a list of produce that has the least amount of pesticide residue, called the Clean Fifteen. Avocados, sweet corn, pineapple, onions and papaya made the top five on the list.

Strawberries Spinach Kale, collard and mustard greens Nectarines Apples Grapes Cherries Peaches Pears Bell and hot peppers Tomatoes Celery