Hasbro is turning Wordle into a board game in time for the holidays

Wordle to become a board game. CNN reports that Hasbro is teaming up with the New York Times to create Wordle: The Party Game. In a press release, the companies said the game "delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way." Adam Biehl, Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager, said the toy company approached the New York Times about making the game. What sparked our interest was ... how much fun people were having posting the results on social media. That's when we knew that there was something special about it, Adam Biehl, Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager, via CNN. According to Biehl, the new board game took Hasbro less than a year to create, making it one of the company's fastest launches. Biehl said Hasbro's gaming studio made sure to stay "authentic to the Wordle experience as much as possible because we want to capture what got consumers really interested in the game." The team also strived to match "the quality of what the Times is known for." CNN reports the game will be released Oct. 1 via Hasbro's website, Target, Amazon and Walmart. The game is available for preorder now.