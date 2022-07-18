ajc logo
Hasbro is turning Wordle into a board game in time for the holidays

Wordle to become a board game.CNN reports that Hasbro is teaming up with the New York Times to create Wordle: The Party Game.CNN reports that Hasbro is teaming up with the New York Times to create Wordle: The Party Game.In a press release, the companies said the game "delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.".In a press release, the companies said the game "delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.".Adam Biehl, Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager, said the toy company approached the New York Times about making the game. .Adam Biehl, Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager, said the toy company approached the New York Times about making the game. .What sparked our interest was ... how much fun people were having posting the results on social media. That's when we knew that there was something special about it, Adam Biehl, Hasbro Gaming's senior vice president and general manager, via CNN.According to Biehl, the new board game took Hasbro less than a year to create, making it one of the company's fastest launches.Biehl said Hasbro's gaming studio made sure to stay "authentic to the Wordle experience as much as possible because we want to capture what got consumers really interested in the game.".The team also strived to match "the quality of what the Times is known for." .CNN reports the game will be released Oct. 1 via Hasbro's website, Target, Amazon and Walmart.CNN reports the game will be released Oct. 1 via Hasbro's website, Target, Amazon and Walmart.CNN reports the game will be released Oct. 1 via Hasbro's website, Target, Amazon and Walmart.CNN reports the game will be released Oct. 1 via Hasbro's website, Target, Amazon and Walmart.The game is available for preorder now.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
You can preorder the game now for delivery in October

If you think in five-letter words — especially ones that contain s, t and e — you likely play Wordle. Soon, you’ll be able to play with friends in a whole new way.

Hasbro and the New York Times, which bought the online game, are joining forces to bring you “Wordle: The Party Game.” According to a press release and first reported by CNN, “the new board game ‘delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.’”

“What sparked our interest was ... how much fun people were having posting the results on social media,” Hasbro Gaming’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Adam Biehl told CNN Business. “That’s when we knew that there was something special about it.”

He said the team’s goal was to match “the quality of what the Times is known for. It’s been a fun partnership to work with them on this.”

The board game will give you four options for playing: fast, timed, teams and classic.

In the classic version, a “host” will pick a word from the official word list compiled by the Times. Each player will have six tries to guess the word by writing it on a dry erase board.

The host will then place a yellow marker over letters that are in the word but not in the correct space and a green marker over letters that are in the correct space, much like the online version.

The game is scheduled to be released Oct. 1, but you can preorder it now on Hasbro, Target and other online retailers.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

