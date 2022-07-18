Hasbro is turning Wordle into a board game in time for the holidays

If you think in five-letter words — especially ones that contain s, t and e — you likely play Wordle. Soon, you’ll be able to play with friends in a whole new way.
Hasbro and the New York Times, which bought the online game, are joining forces to bring you “Wordle: The Party Game.” According to a press release and first reported by CNN, “the new board game ‘delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.’”
“What sparked our interest was ... how much fun people were having posting the results on social media,” Hasbro Gaming’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Adam Biehl told CNN Business. “That’s when we knew that there was something special about it.”
He said the team’s goal was to match “the quality of what the Times is known for. It’s been a fun partnership to work with them on this.”
The board game will give you four options for playing: fast, timed, teams and classic.
In the classic version, a “host” will pick a word from the official word list compiled by the Times. Each player will have six tries to guess the word by writing it on a dry erase board.
The host will then place a yellow marker over letters that are in the word but not in the correct space and a green marker over letters that are in the correct space, much like the online version.
The game is scheduled to be released Oct. 1, but you can preorder it now on Hasbro, Target and other online retailers.
