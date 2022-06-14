Have you played the word game made for medical professionals?

ajc logo
Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Like Wordle, you get six guesses to figure out the medical term of the day

At this point you’ve probably played Wordle, the popular word game where you get six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day.

That game’s skyrocketing popularity led to Quordle, where you try to solve four puzzles at once; Octordle, with eight puzzles; Worldle, where you guess the country; and even Heardle, which gives you music snippets.

Now, there is Wordosis, a medical word guessing game. Like Wordle, you get six guesses, but the number of letters in the word can fluctuate. On Tuesday, for example, the answer was composed of six letters..

If a letter is in the word and in the correct spot it will turn bright blue.

If a letter is in the word but in the incorrect spot it will turn light blue.

If a letter is not in the word it will turn gray.

Unlike the other word games, however, Wordosis has a “give up” button for those who get so stuck they haven’t got a clue what to guess next.

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

