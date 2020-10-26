Halloween and alpacas unite for spooky event this weekend

Halloween and alpacas aren’t usually linked together, but that’ll be the case in Gwinnett County on Saturday.
Creekwater Alpaca Farm is hosting Alpac-O-Ween on Oct. 31. Guests can visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission ranges from free to $12.
“Come visit Creekwater Alpaca Farm for a spook-tacular time!” the event description read. “Celebrate Halloween the Creekwater way with our fuzzy alpacas & their friends. We are also home to goats, rabbits, sheep, pigs & Guineas! One bag of feed is included with admission.”
Typically, the Snellville livestock farm and petting zoo offers family-friendly tours of the grounds. While alpacas are the stars of the farm, there are pot-bellied pigs and geese that guests can feed, too.
Public tours are $15 for adults and $10 for children. You can keep your circle small and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic by booking a private tour, which begins at $45 for the first two guests; each additional group guest is $10.
Since 1993, Creekwater Alpaca Farm has been home to more than 50 alpacas. There are no feral versions of the Peru-native creatures, according to Live Science.
“Adorable, docile and soft, alpacas are prized as pets and cattle around the world,” the website said. “There are no wild alpacas. Alpacas are domesticated versions of vicuñas, South American ruminants that live high in the Andes.
“Alpacas are related to llamas, which are domesticated versions of another wild Andean ruminant, the guanaco,” it continued. "While llamas are used as pack animals, alpacas are raised mainly for their soft wool.”
That soft wool makes them ideal for petting zoos such as Creekwater, which visitors have raved about online.
“You can feed alpacas, hold a bunny, and scratch the ears of friendly goats. The animals are well cared for, and the farm has a really good vibe,” read one review of the Gwinnett farm on TripAdvisor.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Creekwater Alpaca Farm
2812 Centerville-Rosebud Road
Snellville
Cost: $0-$12