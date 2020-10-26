Halloween and alpacas unite for spooky event this weekend

Since 1993, Creekwater Alpaca Farm has been home to more than 50 alpacas. There are no feral versions of the Peru-native creatures, according to Live Science.

“Adorable, docile and soft, alpacas are prized as pets and cattle around the world,” the website said. “There are no wild alpacas. Alpacas are domesticated versions of vicuñas, South American ruminants that live high in the Andes.

“Alpacas are related to llamas, which are domesticated versions of another wild Andean ruminant, the guanaco,” it continued. "While llamas are used as pack animals, alpacas are raised mainly for their soft wool.”

That soft wool makes them ideal for petting zoos such as Creekwater, which visitors have raved about online.

“You can feed alpacas, hold a bunny, and scratch the ears of friendly goats. The animals are well cared for, and the farm has a really good vibe,” read one review of the Gwinnett farm on TripAdvisor.

Alpac-O-Ween

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Creekwater Alpaca Farm

2812 Centerville-Rosebud Road

Snellville

Cost: $0-$12