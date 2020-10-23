Lawrenceville’s Drive-In Movie Series continues this November

Families looking for something to do while remaining socially distant can look forward to attending Drive-In Movie Night in Lawrenceville through November.
Presented by the City of Lawrenceville, the series, which launched in September, will continue after the pre-Halloween showing of “Hocus Pocus” with a screening of “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" on Friday, Nov. 20.
The 1971 film starring the late Gene Wilder tells the story of a hopeful boy who grew up impoverished and is on a quest for one of five highly-desirable golden tickets that will send him on a tour of the mysterious chocolate factory owned by the famed Willy Wonka.
“Join us this fall in Downtown Lawrenceville for some comedy, romance and thrillers on the big screen!” the event description states.
“Our Drive-in Movie Series will take you back in time as we bring some of your favorite movies to Lawrenceville’s Depot District. Bring your family and favorite snacks and enjoy a movie the way your grandparents did - from your car!”
If you elect not to bring snacks, The Red Popcorn Wagon will be onsite to sell treats.
Although the event is free, spaces are limited and organizers ask that guests pre-register.
Attendees can register Monday, Nov. 2 at 8 a.m. The event will be shared and announced once the link is live, so interested guests should return to the Facebook event page or visit the city website for more information.
The presentation of “Willy Wonka” will follow the Nov. 6 drive-in flick “Date Night," which stars Tina Fey and Steve Carell.
Drive-In Movie Night - Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20
Depot District
394 North Clayton Street
Lawrenceville
Free, but guests are asked to pre-register since space is limited.