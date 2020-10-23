Lawrenceville’s Drive-In Movie Series continues this November

Presented by the City of Lawrenceville, the series, which launched in September, will continue after the pre-Halloween showing of “Hocus Pocus” with a screening of “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" on Friday, Nov. 20.

The 1971 film starring the late Gene Wilder tells the story of a hopeful boy who grew up impoverished and is on a quest for one of five highly-desirable golden tickets that will send him on a tour of the mysterious chocolate factory owned by the famed Willy Wonka.