Looking for something to do? You can visit these alpacas in metro Atlanta

Looking for a family friendly field trip that adheres to social distancing guidelines? An alpaca farm in metro Atlanta is offering barn tours.
Creekwater Alpaca Farm has been operating in Snellville for more than 20 years and is home to hundreds of alpacas that you can visit.
"Come spend some time with our beautiful alpacas. On the barn tour, you and your family will be able to get in the pen with our alpacas and pet and feed them," according to a Facebook event post. "We will be adhering to social distancing guidelines."
The barn tours are $12 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4-12 and free for kids 3 years and younger. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time.
The farm is open for general admission tours on the weekends and for private tours during the week.
“Alpacas are very soft and fun animals. Very kid friendly. We also have goats, bunnies, and pigs as well. This is a great outdoor activity to do with your friends and family,” according to the Facebook post.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the farm has also been offering virtual tours. The in-person tours are weather permitted, so visitors are encouraged to call ahead of time of check the farm’s Facebook page for closures.