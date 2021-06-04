Gwinnett County animal shelter hosting ‘rock’ event for adoptable pets

Although puppies and kittens are born year-round, shelters often see an increase in animals in the spring and summer. This can also continue into the fall. For open-admission animal shelters, it means they’re often filled to capacity.

“In the U.S., puppies and kittens are born at a rate of 10 to 1 over human babies. It is possible for female cats to go into heat several times a year. They even can become pregnant while they are still nursing a litter of kittens. This means they often give birth to multiple litters a year,” Phil Snyder, former executive director of Englewood, Florida’s Suncoast Humane Society wrote on the nonprofit’s blog.

“Over a six-year period, an unaltered female dog, her mate, and their offspring can be responsible for the birth of 67,000 puppies. Over the same six-year period, one unaltered female cat, her mate, and their subsequent offspring can produce more than 66,000 kittens. Where do they all end up?”

Shelter Pets Rock

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center: 884 Winder Highway, NE, Lawrenceville