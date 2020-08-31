Great girlfriend getaways within driving distance from Atlanta

You’re missing your crew. We get it. Your girls are your support. They know you better than anyone.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has us hunkering down at home, some people are finding safe ways to take weekend trips nearby. Travel & Leisure has compiled a list of its 25 best options in the world, and five are within driving distance from Atlanta.
Eight hours might seem like a long drive, but when you’re with your favorite people, the time flies. Worth Avenue is like Rodeo Drive but without the plane ride. Palm Beach has beaches, shopping, restaurants and more. If you’re on a budget, stay across the bridge in West Palm Beach.
“Savannah, Georgia, is a favorite destination for its food, history, and of course, irresistible Southern charm,” Travel & Leisure wrote. The recently opened Perry Lane Hotel serves as the perfect weekend launch pad, since it’s walking or biking distance to highlights like the Riverwalk, Leopold’s Ice Cream, Forsyth Park, the brand-new Plant Riverside District, and more. Plus, the hotel provides complimentary bicycles to guests.”
If you’re looking for somewhere more “happening” than Palm Beach, drive another hour and hang out in Miami for the weekend.
“(Y)our girls will love the contrast of sunny beaches and energetic nightlife,” T&L wrote. “If you want to get the most out of your trip, go in August — it’s hot, yes, but it’s also the only month when there’s an overlap between Miami’s spa, restaurant, and hotel months. You can stay in five-star hotels, indulge in luxurious spa treatments, and dine at Miami’s best restaurants for an approachable price.”
Of course, the pandemic might curtail some of those plans, but there’s always next year.
Just 3½ hours from Atlanta, Charlotte is great for adventure lovers. “Head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center, an official Olympic training site and home of the world’s largest man-made whitewater river. Here, you can grab a $59 day pass for unlimited access to activities like rock climbing, bouldering, zip lining, kayaking, yoga, stand-up paddleboarding, and whitewater rafting, all spread across the 1,300-acre complex.”
Orlando isn’t just for kids. Just six hours from Atlanta, you and your girlfriends “can don matching Mickey ears and hop between Disney’s four parks for the weekend, or opt for adrenaline-filled thrills and Harry Potter magic at Universal’s parks (or both). Stay in one of the many Disney-sanctioned properties with easy access to the parks, such as Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, and relax at your resort in between park-hopping,” T&L wrote.