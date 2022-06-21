Google Collections is the Pinterest competitor flying under the radar

The feature was built off of Google’s activity cards, which were introduced in 2018 as Pinterest-style, AI-based recommendations. Collections can be a huge benefit to users that find themselves frustrated over search results they forgot to save, as the service groups similar pages you have visited from recent searches. Those collections can then be saved for ease of access.

Explore Eight apps that turn your phone into your most useful kitchen tool

Google also recommends new collections and websites based on activities and hobbies. According to Fox News, the underutilized service is great for creating mood boards, saving quotes and ideas to help achieve goals, shopping lists, a read later collection for news stories, a list of places to visit or things to do, medical research, DIY projects and more.