Go Guide: What you can expect from VeloCity Atlanta 2022

The 65- and 50-mile routes will include a timed segment called “King of the Mountain.” The male and female winners will receive a special jersey at an award ceremony.

Separately, there is a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person. Virtual participants will track their miles independently and will have access to VeloCity’s training programs. They are also invited to join the VeloCity community through its Strava clubs. Participants may register individually or as a team.

When

Saturday, May 7, 2022, rain or shine.

Registration and tickets

Registration is open through May 6. There is no day-of registration. Visit www.velocityatlanta.com to register or purchase a guest ticket, which is required for those who want to partake in food and beverage. If weather concerns arise, route and event changes will occur to ensure participants’ safety.

Where

Bouckaert Farm in Chattahoochee Hills, 9445 Browns Lake Rd, Fairburn.

The farm is on 8,000 acres and is home to equestrian eventing. It has also served as the filming location for many movies — including Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” — and TV shows.

Spectator information and parking

Guests may cheer cyclists anywhere along the routes. To get the best spot for viewing the 5K and 9-mile runs, watch at the start/finish line.

Parking is widely available and free of charge at the event site.

What’s new

Commemorative apparel

Participants who raise at least $250 will receive a commemorative cycling jersey or running shirt. Plus, they’ll earn points toward additional incentives.

VeloCity Correll Challenge

The inaugural VeloCity Correll Challenge will take place in honor of Pete Correll, the late businessman who led the effort to save Grady in 2008 and chaired the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation board and the Grady Health Foundation board.

Teams with the largest numbers of members and which raise the greatest amount of funds will be recognized during an awards ceremony and post-event advertising. The challenge has been made possible by the support of Georgia-Pacific/Koch Industries.

Pre-and post-event activities

Ahead of the event, participants will enjoy breakfast donated by Chick-fil-A. They’ll also be able to enjoy lunch from the restaurant after walking, running or riding. A DJ will kick-off live entertainment as participants arrive at the finish. Finally, Atlanta-based band “Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience” will provide post-ride/run/walk entertainment.

Changing stations and bike and bag checks will be available so participants can enjoy the after-ride/walk/run events.

Kids’ activities

This year, children will be able to participate in the annual ride and activities.

A 50-yard Kids Dash sponsored by Big Peach Running Co. and an adventure zone sponsored by REI will be on site. The adventure zone will include a climbing wall, bicycle pump track and arts and crafts. Also planned is a visit from Grady’s “furlunteers,” a group of dogs and their owners who visit patients and employees throughout the year.

Precautions

The safety and well-being of riders, runners, walkers, officials and volunteers are a top priority. The situation in regard to COVID-19 is constantly being monitored. Organizers will follow all safety guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Grady health experts.

Due to the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants should be aware that new guidelines may be implemented as late as the day of the event.