5 pumpkin patches to explore in north Fulton

Alpharetta | 10 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cooler weather and changing leaves mean it’s time to grab a pumpkin and get to carving.

Halloween and other fall-related holidays and events are around the corner and what better way to celebrate the season than to explore pumpkin patches with the family?

Alpharetta and areas in and around north Fulton have several options that may be worth exploring for residents and neighbors alike. From hayrides to corn mazes, these pumpkin patches offer options for jack-o'-lanterns and fun.

Scottsdale Farms

At Scottsdale Farms you can find pumpkins in almost any size, shape or color you’d like. From a pumpkin under a pound or a gourd weighing as much as 150 pounds, your options are virtually unlimited. There are also hay bales, corn stalks and decorations available. Aside from pumpkins for carving and decorating, guests can enjoy lawn games and tractor-pulled hayrides.

8 a.m. - 7p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

15639 Birmingham Highway

Milton, GA

$7 per person or $25 max per family; children under 2 are free

(770) 777-5875

Berry Patch Farms

Families can stop by Berry Patch Farms, which is also a blueberry and Christmas tree farm, to enjoy not only pumpkins, but ride merry-go-rounds, or ride a pony for $5 or less. Pumpkins are available for $0.89 per pound. You can’t pet the farm animals, but you can view them at no charge. Parking is $4 cash on weekends, but the facility accepts card, check or cash for purchases of food items like popcorn, fried apple pie and jellies and jams.

Weekday mornings: 9:30 a.m. - noon; Oct.14-16, 21-23, 28-30; group reservations only

Weekdays: 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 14-30

Weekends: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Oct. 3-25

786 Arnold Mill Rd

Woodstock, GA

$0.89 per pound pumpkins; activities up to $5

(770) 926-0561

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Located about 30 miles north of Alpharetta, Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch include 15-acres to explore. It’s free to grab a squash from the pre-picked pumpkin patch and for $15, you can venture through the corn maze. Opt for the haunted trail for $20 or do both for $25. Admission to these events also includes a wagon ride, corn cannon activity or cozying up to a bonfire with marshmallows.

October hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sunday -Thursday; 10:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday

November hours: 4:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m, Fridays; 10:00 a.m. -10:00 p.m., Saturdays; 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sundays

125 Bannister Rd

Dawsonville, GA

$0-25

(770) 772-6223

Big Springs Farms

Hundreds of pumpkins are available to choose from at Big Springs Farms, from small ones that are about one pound to “Big Max” options that can weight 50-60 pounds. With no admission and free parking, you can use the money you save by going on wagon ride after wagon ride — they’re only $4 per person.

noon-6 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

2100 Sugar Pike Road

Woodstock, GA

Free admission and parking

(678) 899-3900

Warbington Farms

Not only is there a pumpkin patch at Warbington Farms, but guests can enjoy a corn maze and fun park that includes slides, swings and a petting zoo. It all comes for just $10 and you can add a hayride for $3 more. The farm, which is located just over 15 miles north of Alpharetta in Cumming, has also taken safety into account amid the coronavirus pandemic.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday; final day of the season is Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5555 Crow Road

Cumming, GA

$10-$13 plus tax for guests ages 3 and up; ages 2 and under are free

