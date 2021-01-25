Get a head start on vegetable gardening with virtual event next month

“Early February is a great time to start your vegetable garden in North Fulton County,” the Facebook event descriptions said. “George Scesney, a North Fulton Master Gardener, shares his expertise on how to prepare your garden, select the best vegetables to grow in our area, the optimal time to plant each type and some tips for a bountiful harvest!”

The classes will emphasize effective gardening activities at the time of year when it’s most advantageous.