Get a head start on vegetable gardening with virtual event next month

We’re still in the dead of winter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t think ahead to warmer months and gardening.
North Fulton Master Gardeners is teaming with UGA Extension Fulton County for a series of free virtual gardening programming beginning next month.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 10 classes will be available on Zoom via live webinars, which will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
“Early February is a great time to start your vegetable garden in North Fulton County,” the Facebook event descriptions said. “George Scesney, a North Fulton Master Gardener, shares his expertise on how to prepare your garden, select the best vegetables to grow in our area, the optimal time to plant each type and some tips for a bountiful harvest!”
The classes will emphasize effective gardening activities at the time of year when it’s most advantageous.
To secure your place, register for each class in advance. If you miss a class, you can stream it again on North Fulton Master Gardeners’ YouTube page. You can also register even if you cannot attend a live webinar, and a link to the recording will be emailed to you following the stream.
7 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Online via Zoom
Free, but register in advance