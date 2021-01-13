These houseplants can tolerate low light

A: I am not confident in my mushroom identification skills, but you can join the Mushroom Hunters of North Georgia Facebook group and get all sorts of help. The Georgia Mushroom Club, gamushroomclub.org, has regular online meetings. I find both groups to be friendly and enthusiastic. I have some great links to other mushroom identification resources at bit.ly/GAmushroomid.

Q: I need a fast-growing vine to plant beside my deck to screen us from the house next door. It gets a few hours of direct sun during the day. David Cohen, Sandy Springs

A: I can think of three to consider: evergreen clematis (Clematis armandii), Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) and Confederate jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides). If you loosen the soil in a wide area around the planting hole, all three will grow like a house afire in a couple of years. As an added bonus, they all have attractive fragrant flowers in spring.

