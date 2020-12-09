Georgia’s most popular Christmas treat has nothing to do with pecans

Indulgence and the holidays go hand-in-hand and Christmas is one of the last holidays of the year where you can make an excuse to dig into their favorite treats.
Sure, a honey ham is tasty — probably even more so with a side of macaroni and cheese and other southern staples. But if you have a sweet tooth, you know that dessert is where the fun begins.
Careers website Zippia released an analysis of the favorite Christmas treats in all 50 states.
The website used Google Trends to figure out which states enjoyed certain sweet dishes the best based on excess consumption. More than 30 classic Christmas desserts were evaluated including peppermints, candy stocking stuffers and cakes of all kinds. Then, Zippia discovered what treat is searched at a disproportionately high rate using data from December 2019.
As far as what’s considered a snack for the holiday, hot chocolate was counted as one.
“While it is a liquid, it also has dubious nutritional volume and is such a solid winter snack we let it slide,” Zippia wrote.
Credit: Zippia
Although cheesecake was a top-searched treat in many states, Georgia’s favorite Christmas snack was something that may come as somewhat of a surprise.
Red velvet cake was the most popular decadent dish in the Peach State. But it wasn’t just your standard red velvet cake that took home the gravy — or, rather, the cream cheese frosting. More specifically, Georgians enjoyed digging into a red velvet pound cake. The mash-up of two southern staples had residents searching for the indulgent dish more than any other snack in the past Christmas season.
Fellow southern states Mississippi and Alabama also like red velvet cake, but they prefer the more traditional variety.
For more on favorite Christmas treats around the nation, see Zippia’s full report.