7 snacks children around the world leave for Santa

Ireland

Beer is also left by Irish kids, but not just any beer. In Ireland, it has to be a pint of Guinness. You’ll also find no cookies here. Santa can find a mince pie near the tree instead.

Great Britain

Santa can fill up on mince pies in Britain, too, but he’ll enjoy it with a glass of sherry to warm him up.

Explore 4 etiquette tips for returning holiday gifts

Argentina

Christmas Eve in Argentina is a time for fireworks and globos, paper balloons that are lighted from within and float. Kids don’t open presents until January 6, which is Three Kings Day. They leave out hay and water for the Magi’s horses — that’s right, horses.

The Netherlands

Kids in Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands also believe Santa’s sleigh is pulled by horses, so they leave carrots and hay as a snack.

Denmark

In addition to hay and carrots for the horses, kids in Denmark make rice pudding and leave it out for the elves. The children believe elves — who are named nisser and who live in the attic — will taunt them all evening if there is no pudding. Santa, however, gets nothing.