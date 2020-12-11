Hamburger icon
7 snacks children around the world leave for Santa

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago
Beer? Wine? Rice pudding? St. Nick enjoys myriad treats during his Christmas Eve travels

Children in the United States bake cookies for Santa and leave them out with a glass of milk on Christmas Eve. Some kids even leave carrots for Santa’s reindeer.

In other parts of the world, however, Santa’s beverages are a bit harder.

Here are Christmas traditions for seven countries:

United States

Although most people put out cookies and milk for Santa, some health-conscious families prefer to leave celery or a more low-calorie treat. Lucky reindeer will also get a carrot or two.

Australia

When it’s cold in the States, it’s hot in Australia. The Weather Channel predicts it will be 87 degrees in Perth on Christmas Day. That’s why Santa is treated to a cold glass of beer to wash down his cookies.

Ireland

Beer is also left by Irish kids, but not just any beer. In Ireland, it has to be a pint of Guinness. You’ll also find no cookies here. Santa can find a mince pie near the tree instead.

Great Britain

Santa can fill up on mince pies in Britain, too, but he’ll enjoy it with a glass of sherry to warm him up.

Argentina

Christmas Eve in Argentina is a time for fireworks and globos, paper balloons that are lighted from within and float. Kids don’t open presents until January 6, which is Three Kings Day. They leave out hay and water for the Magi’s horses — that’s right, horses.

The Netherlands

Kids in Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands also believe Santa’s sleigh is pulled by horses, so they leave carrots and hay as a snack.

Denmark

In addition to hay and carrots for the horses, kids in Denmark make rice pudding and leave it out for the elves. The children believe elves — who are named nisser and who live in the attic — will taunt them all evening if there is no pudding. Santa, however, gets nothing.

