This is Georgia’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish, according to new list

Many states along the southeast coast prefer macaroni and cheese above all other side dishes, and that includes the Peach State. Other neighboring states that indulge in the cheesy pasta dish are South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

While mashed potatoes were the favorite side of 10 states, it was mac and cheese that came in second place with six states and Washington D.C. enjoying the dish.

One food that wasn’t feeling much love is cranberry sauce. Only New Hampshire likes to revel in the tart, fruity side dish. It shouldn’t be surprising that the dish didn’t make it into many searches across the nation.

The Harris Poll recently used Instacart to survey more than 2,000 Americans to discover the holiday food they hate the most. Cranberry sauce was the winner, with 29% saying they’d rather not have it on their plate.