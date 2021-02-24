Georgia’s favorite pizza chain has Midwest origins, analysis reveals

Explore Free bubble tea at Tin Drum Decatur this weekend

The map shows that Wichita, Kansas-based chain Pizza Hut is the favorite in Georgia since it’s the most-searched among residents.

But the Peach State also has a taste for local pizzerias, many of which are popular options for metro Atlantans.

Marco’s Pizza, Fellini’s Pizza and Johnny’s New York Style Pizza came out as local favorites.

In last year’s Best of Atlanta poll, AJC readers voted on the top places to order a slice. When it came down to it, write-in nominee Triple Jay’s Pizza and Varuni Napoli duked it out. Ultimately, it was the latter that won the title.