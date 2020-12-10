Georgia’s favorite Netflix show to binge watch in 2020

Nationwide, “The Umbrella Academy” was the top show.

The superhero series based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way debuted in 2019. It follows estranged, superhuman siblings who are reunited after their father’s death as they uncover alarming family secrets.

A clear hit, the show was renewed for a third season in November and HighSpeedInternet.com said, “fans watched over 3 billion minutes of the superhero series during the first week of the season 2 release. So, if you still haven’t seen The Umbrella Academy, hop on the bandwagon.”

Superheroes may be the name of the game across the country but in the Peach State, there’s love for an irreverent comedy that recently swept the Emmys.

Adult sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” is the story of the Rose family, who once was incredibly wealthy and have been reduced to living in a dilapidated motel they’d purchased as a joke. The show originally aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and American audiences have been able to enjoy it thanks to Netflix.

The program was one of four non-Netflix originals to make it onto the list. Others were “Breaking Bad,” which aired on AMC, NBC’s “Community” and Fox’s “New Girl.”

For the full list of America’s favorite Netflix shows this year, read the full report.