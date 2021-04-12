Georgia’s best seafood restaurant offers award-winning lobster bisque

Steamhouse Lounge is described by Eat This, Not That as a spot that “offers as much character in its menu as it does its atmosphere.”

After leaving the upscale Atlanta neighborhood, it relocated its bar, staff and beer on ice to Midtown in 2008. Since then, it has opened its doors to hungry patrons eager to delight in daily specials. And they can do so from inside the two-story, 100-year-old house or outside on the wrap-around deck, where there’s also a bar.

“My favorite Hot Spot Bar in Midtown. I can never go wrong .. the food is always hot and tasty.. lots of variety. I stick to the Seafood. I love the Garlic Parmesan Oysters for starters. I have eaten all the Seafood selections and they all are good,” Yelp reviewer Ashlye B. wrote.

She’s not alone. More than 800 Yelp reviewers have given this spot an average of 4 out of 5 stars.

Steamhouse Lounge is also a favorite of longtime Atlanta staple and Kiss 104.1 morning host show Frank Ski. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it was among his go-to spots in the city, which he has called home for more than 20 years.