Georgia’s best dive bar offers free fried chicken on Fridays

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta has plenty of fancy restaurants to stop by for dining in or take out, but for people who want something with more character, that’s where dive bars come in.

Recently, 24/7 Wall St. assembled a list of the best ones from around the country.

“Dive bars used to be notoriously disreputable, dirty, and possibly dangerous — the kinds of places where strangers weren’t welcome,” the website said. “Today, though, the term is used increasingly to mean simply a bar with character, someplace not too fancy, an establishment with a personality of its own — maybe a little ill-kempt but rarely worrisomely unclean or in any way threatening.”

The list of the best dive bar in every state used several sources including Yelp reviews, local and regional websites and Facebook pages. It also consulted roundups from sites including Thrillist, Mental Floss and The Daily Meal, to name a few.

Georgians who want to visit the spot that’s considered the best should prepare for a trip to Savannah. That’s where they’ll find The Rail Pub.

With a “colorful and sordid past,” Savannah’s self-proclaimed favorite dive bar has served hungry patrons since it opened its doors in 1890. It offers $5 forty-ounce beers, free fried chicken on Fridays with a penny to enter and karaoke every night at 9 p.m.

Yelp users applaud the atmosphere.

“If you just want to get out of the house, have a few drinks, and sing your heart out, this is DEFINITELY the place you need to be,” one review said. “I visited this place and the atmosphere was everything! Drunks coming up to you making conversations and by the end of the night, they’re your best friends! I sung karaoke SO many times, the only thing The Rail Pub owe me is another voice box.”

